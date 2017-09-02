Roads submerge with drainage water

Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

On the day of Hajj, the belief and respected day for Muslims, ahead a day before Eidul Azha, all the main roads of Shikarpur submerged with drainage water due to choked lines due to ongoing development works, here on Friday.

According to reports, all the main roads of Shikarpur including Station Road, Hazari gate, Lakhi gate, Clock Tower, Hathi gate and many other mohallas’ including Pir Wasal Shah, Haji Latif Shah and others remain under drainage water due to choked lines owing to which people of Shikarpur suffered a lot of difficulties on the religious day of Hajj, ahead a day before Eidul Azha.

Sunni Sanjrani, the Chairman Municipal Committee Shikarpur, told this scribe that the development schemes of Public Health Department are ongoing therefore residence of the above mentioned areas suffered difficulties while blockage issue has been resolved adding unless the public health department’s development schemes are running in the city therefore people of Shikarpur may face some troubles for a little time during the ongoing development work.

Sanjrani further said that he himself is supervising the issue and also made a special plan for Eidul Azha to monitor cleanliness drive in the city during the Eidul Azha because it is primes responsibility of MC Chairman to maintain cleanliness and other issues being faced by residence of Shikarpur city.