Gilgit

The Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government has issued high alert to all district administrations for pre-emptive measures against natural calamities and shifted heavy machinery to calamity-hit areas for rescue and relief operations. Director General (DG) Disaster Management Authority GB, Tariq Hussain on Tuesday said that roads affected by floods in Diamir and Skardu districts have been reopened for traffic while damaged infrastructure was also rehabilitated to great extent.—APP