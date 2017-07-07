Roads remained open, accessible for public during hearing in JIT

The roads in Islamabad remained open and accessible for public during hearing of personalities summoned by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on other day July 5. According to spokesperson of Islamabad Police, it is totally misleading that all roads of Islamabad remained closed on other day July 5 for those coming to appear before JIT at Judicial Academy.

The spokesperson said that security and traffic plan for July 5 was issued a day earlier and pickets were erected in a specific area around Judicial Academy for security purpose keeping in view law and order situation.

All those persons residing or doing jobs in the vicinity were allowed in the area and only irrelevant persons were stopped for security point of view.

A traffic plan was ensured to ensure smooth flow of traffic and extra deployment of policemen had been ensured for the purpose. As per traffic plan, citizens were asked to use alternate route of Sahibzada Abdul Qayum road instead of Garden Flyover towards Judicial Academy.

Likewise, Beacon House road remained open for public while closing way from Al-Shifa Hospital to Judicial Academy. Mir Zafar Ullah Jamali road remained also open after closing Street No.7 sector H-8/4.

A rally of political workers came from Rawalpindi disrupting the smooth traffic flow for a while but traffic was restored immediately and it remained normal throughout the day.

The spokesperson said that is totally baseless to mention that traffic remained closed during the hearing in JIT on July 5.—APP

