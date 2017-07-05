Roads or parking lots?

Roads in Karachi are on the verge of converting into parking lots for food outlets, shopping malls, coaching centres and, of course, elite schools. Busy roads are also becoming a favourite spot for all kinds of protests, political and religious processions. Parked vehicles casually obstruct the traffic and breaking signals is almost a norm, while driving on the wrong side with high beams is in vogue now. It’s frightening to see the increasing insensitivity of drivers on suffering caused to others. Why the situation on the road is becoming more and more anarchic is a question raised by the dying sanity! Where are the relevant authorities? Why are they allowing the mess to increase? Who is responsible for people dying in ambulances stuck in traffic and in accidents? Why are those concerned not playing their part to reduce the psychological torture each driver has to go through every day? Who will account for the loss of fuel, loss of productivity of man hours? If not, we all will face the consequences of increasing anarchy on Karachi’s roads.

TANZEEL MOHAMMAD

Karachi

Related