Roads blocked as snowfall continues to blanket Azad Kashmir

Islamabad

Due to recent wave of chill, snowfall has continued to blanket upper parts of country including Azad Kashmir and Neelum valley.

More than five feet snowfall has been recorded in the area so far due to which roads have been blocked while Murree, Abbottabad and Swat are observing crowd due to snowy and chilled weather, reported a private news channel.

According to Met office, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places of upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), FATA, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.—APP