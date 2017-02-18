Road Safety Plan launched to control accidents

Staff Reporter

National Road Safety Plan has been launched on Friday in order to control accidents on national highway and motorways. Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman, National Highway Authority, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Senior Advisor Law, Wafaqi Mohtasib, Hafiz Ahsan Ahmed Khokhar, I.G (National Highway & Motorway Police), Shaukat Hayat, Joint Secretary Ministry of Communications, Altaf Asghar and Senior Officers from Ministry of Communications and NHA, NH&MWs Police and Transport departments participated.

The salient features of the National Road Safety Plan include revival of National Road Safety Secretariat, Black Spot identification and their removal, treatment of high crash risk locations, road safety awareness campaigns, establishment of Driving Licensing Authority, establishment of Driver’s Training Institutions, construction of Emergency Response Centers, technological solutions for user information, and minor road safety treatments.

A detailed briefing was also given on National Road Safety Plan which included the affairs of provision of funds, Road Safety Action Plan, Planning of National Highway & Motorways, their designing, overloading, issuance of driving licenses, training of drivers, implementation of road safety rules and regulations and trauma centres facilities.

Addressing the ceremony Shahid Ashraf Tarar said, control of accidents on National Highways and Motorways is a challenge. It is satisfying that a National Road Safety Plan (NRSP) has been finalized with the consultation of all the stakeholders. In order to check accidents, their causes require to be identified, so that precious gift of life could be preserved to every possible extent.

NHA will extend all support to reduce the menace of accidents on roads, he added. Shedding light on functioning of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Hafiz Ahsan Ahmed Khokhar said, no considerable work was done in the field of Road Safety during the previous years. It is encouraging, he said, that a NRSP has been chalked out with the cooperation of the stakeholders, which is being launched today.