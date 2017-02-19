Road safety campaign of ITP in full swing

Staff Reporter

The awareness campaign for safety of road users is in full swing in Islamabad and thousands of bikes have been repaired free of cost besides awareness to motorists about traffic rules during the last seven days. Following directions of Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, this campaign was formallyÂ launched by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) under supervision of IGP Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin and special teams have been constituted to educate road users as how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads.

Police spokesman said these teams are performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefing the motorcyclists and motorists about safe journey.

The motorcyclists driving the bikes without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed meters are being educated and appealed to get faulty parts repaired. Around 12,000 motorcyclists have been given awareness during the last seven days while faulty motorbikes were also repaired in collaboration with Atlas Honda.

Around 371 persons were educated in different seminars held to impart safety tips to road users while more than 500 banners and panaflexes have been placed in various locations of the city having road safety messages.

The SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob has said that purpose of this campaign is to ensure safety for motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about safe road environment.

He said that Honda Atlas is assisting the motorcyclists during this campaign to repair the defective lights, indicators or other equipment free of cost.

He said that many road accidents of motorcyclists occur due to their faulty lights or indicators. The SSP (Traffic) said this campaign will remain continue in the coming days and appealed the citizens to follow lane discipline and other traffic rules to avoid mishaps on roads.