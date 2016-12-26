Road safety campaign from today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will launch road safety campaign on main roads of the city from Monday (Dec 26) to control violation of traffic rules and minimize accident ratio. The main objective of this road safety campaign is to control lane violations and ensure implementation on traffic rules like use of indicators before taking turn or changing lane, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob told.

Following the directions of Interior Ministry to prepare a plan for avoiding road accidents and traffic jams in the city, he said that road safety campaign is being launched in the Federal Capital.

On the main highways, he said those coming to Islamabad from other cities normally do not follow traffic lane rules and avoid using indicators before taking any turn. “ Such road users would be educated through our special squads in the coming week while strict monitoring would be ensured to ensure implementation on traffic rules,” he added.

He said ITP squads would remain present on Islamabad Expressway, Kashmir Highway and Murree Road to educate road-users about traffic rules.

After one-week education campaign till January 1, 2017, those violating traffic rules on these specific roads will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring on these boulevards, he added. To another question about not removing misleading sign boards from various roads of the city, he said it is subject of Capital Development Authority (CDA) with whom negotiations are underway to remove them.