The killing of four students in a road accident involving their college van and a truck near Thuckalay in Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu, India has sent shockwaves. The deceased are from a famous college for women located in Chunkankadai in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district.

Personally and professionally, I am aware of this college. I phoned the principal [madam] of the college immediately after reading the newspapers that had highlighted the incident. And she was concerned about the accident and had expressed displeasure at the same. It is clear [the inference] that she is a stickler for the road safety measures.

Besides, I am familiar with many areas in Kanyakumari district such as Nagercoil, Thuckalay, Marthandam, Kuzhithurai and Kaliyakkavilai [where I have often visited for my teaching activity], all in Tamil Nadu, India. To be frank, these areas are cool and away from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Despite this, the accidents like the one in Thuckalay have taken place.

The fact is that serious and sincere steps are needed to improve the road safety measures apart from creating the public awareness of “safety while travelling/riding.” Above all, media should play a key role in generating awareness among the people with regard to observing traffic rules strictly.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

