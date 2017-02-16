Tayyaba Ismail

Via Email

I want to draw attention of the concerned authorities to the ever-increasing road accidents. Your Paper (Pakistan Observer) has itself reported many road accidents happened in the last few months. These accidents are taking place due to several reasons. Some of these are: poor condition of roads and lighting, open violation of traffic rules by drivers, absence of safety procedures and lack of traffic education. As we all know that a large number of people lose precious life in road accidents, mostly students in bus accidents. Therefore, I propose the following: The Deputy Commissioner must chalk out a comprehensive plan for the purpose of bringing improvement to the traffic situation in his jurisdiction. All drivers should be made to pass a screening test to judge their suitability for the job. Roads should not only be repaired and widened but also provided with sodium lamps to provide sufficient light. Helmet wearing law should be strictly enforced for the bikers. The traffic police should be pulled up to perform their duty honestly and efficiently. These and many more steps need to be urgently taken to check this menace of increasing road accidents.