RMS organizes MELT Digital Literacy Expo 2017

Staff Reporter

Roots Millennium Schools’ Digital Literacy Department organized Millennial Enhanced Learning & Teaching – MELT Digital Literacy Expo 2017 at Roots Millennium Schools Head office, Sector E-11/4, Islamabad under the leadership of Mrs. Tayyaba Noureen – Senior Manager Digital Literacy & ICT Initiatives and Mr. Waqas Shafique (Trainer & Coordinator Digital Literacy & ICT Initiatives).

This event was structured to increase focus on developing skills that enable all the learners to embed technology and ICT tools in the curriculum. Its prime objective was to provide students and teaches a platform where they can showcase their technological and pedagogical skills thus bring innovation by adopting best in classroom practices and meeting the learning needs as per the requirement of 21st century.

The ‘MELT Digital Literacy Expo 2017’ was a great learning experience where students along with their teachers reflected their learning, and expedited the opportunity to share their experiences of using different ICT tools that cater to the core skills of 21st century i.e. Collaboration, Communication, Critical Thinking and Technology Literacy & Creativity.

This year 100 Projects from the Roots Millennium Schools nationwide campuses were selected and out of them 15 best project were shortlisted by Head Office team with mutual collaboration which showcased by the selected students and teachers at MELT digital expo 2017. Projects were showcased in three categories – Montessori Tier, Junior Tier and Senior Tier. Students & Teacher from RMS City campus, RMS Greenwich Campus and RMS Pine Campus secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd Position in Montessori tier. In Junior Tier Students & Teacher from RMS Greenwich, RMS Indus and RMS City campus secured 1st, 2nd & 3rd Position subsequently.

However, Students & teachers from RMS Khyber campus Peshawar secured 1st & 3rd Position and RMS Regents park Chaklala Scheme-III, Rawalpindi was selected by judges as a 2nd price winner. The winners were awarded with Laptops, Tablets and kindle prizes along with certificates and shields. Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools’ Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq motivated teachers and students and highlighted the importance of digital transformation in education and role of 21st century educators.

Roots Millennium School Executive Director Mrs. Anna Faisal, Mrs. Erum Atif and Mrs. Sabina Zakir made students aware of the “Digital Literacy Era”, where communication is handled online through emails, messages, chats and through other applications. They added that ICT, today, is an important discipline for any educational institute’s success and its integration in the teaching pedagogies is critical to taking RMS system to the next level of achievements and success.