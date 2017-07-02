RMC approves Rs 3.16b budget

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation approved Rs 3.16 billion annual budget for 2017-18 of which over Rs 1.20 billion has been allocated for development projects including ongoing and new schemes.

The budget was approved in a special meeting chaired by Mayor RMC Sardar Mohammad Naseen Khan. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Mayor Ch Tariq, concerned officials besides elected RMC members.

An amount of Rs 880 million was allocated for employees’ salaries, and Rs 500 million for utility services and other expenditures.

Amount of Rs 1 billion and 660 million has been marked for uplift schemes for the current fiscal year.

RMC allocated Rs 30 million for chief minister’s initiatives for provision of municipal services, Rs 30 million allocated under the head of Mayor’s discretionary powers and Rs 10 million will be spent on construction of anti-encroachments checkposts and public toilets.

The total outlay of the budget is Rs 3.16 billion. Rs 380 million will be provided by the World Bank in the shape of grant, while the remaining funds will be generated from building plans, property tax, contracts fees and fees on various services and the grants from Punjab government. RMC generates revenue through market rents, contracts for parks and parking areas and property transfer fees, a senior official said.