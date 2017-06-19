Riyadh urges Tehran to stop fanning violence in region

London Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt are lodging a complaint to Qatar containing all the issues that caused the current crisis, in the hope that Doha will address those issues, said Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir. The four countries are sending a message that Qatar has gone too far and cannot continue its current policies, which include financing terrorism, he said at a press conference at the Saudi Embassy in London. Al-Jubeir, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz, said they do not seek to harm the people of Qatar, which is an ally in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had been left with no choice but to take measures against Qatar because it had not honored commitments it made in 2013 and 2014 to stop supporting extremism and terrorism, and to stop interfering and fueling conflicts in other countries, Al-Jubeir said. Meanwhile, Iran continues to ignite violence by intervening in the affairs of countries in the region such as Syria, Yemen, Bahrain and Iraq, in clear violation of international laws and norms, he added. Although he called on Tehran to stop its aggressions, interference and support for militias, Al-Jubeir expressed skepticism that it can change its behavior. He said the Kingdom hosted the recent historic Arab-Islamic-US Summit with the aim of fostering dialogue between Arab and Islamic countries and their Western counterparts. Global Center for Combating Terrorism, recently launched by the Kingdom, can within six seconds pick up Internet messages and deal with them immediately, Al-Jubeir said, adding that Riyadh seeks to expand the Center’s capabilities. Al-Jubeir expressed Saudi concern over the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and over the siege imposed by Houthi militias that is causing famine and hindering the arrival of medical and food aid. Al-Jubeir reiterated the Saudi commitment to fighting Daesh in Syria and throughout the world, whose defeat requires strong global efforts. The Kingdom is at the forefront of the anti-Daesh coalition in Iraq and Syria, he said, reiterating Saudi support for steps being taken by Baghdad against the terrorist group.—INP

