Riyadh launches digital platform for Hajj

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Ministry of Culture and Information (MOCI) of Saudi Arabia has launched two digital platforms in the lead-up to the Hajj, which will provide information and insights to pilgrims in Makkah, worldwide audiences and local and international media.

SaudiWelcomesTheWorld.org conveys a message of compassion and inclusion to the entire world, both near and far. It tells the stories of the millions of pilgrims of every ethnicity, race, colour, and culture, who undertake what is for many the height of their spiritual lives.

The platform provides an open window onto their journeys and invites the world to learn and share in the true values of Islam.