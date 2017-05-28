Riyadh keen to unify efforts to overcome terrorism, extremism

Jeddah

The Minister of Culture and Information, Dr. Awwad bin Al-Awwad, delivered King Salman’s speech on his behalf to the people of Saudi Arabia and Muslims all around the world on the occasion of the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan in the year 1438 AH, which begins today.

In his address, King Salman said: “As our Islamic nation is witnessing many challenges, crises and risks, it is incumbent on us to comply with the guidance of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is that all Muslims should show solidarity.”

“Since the era of the founder King Abdulaziz — may he rest in peace — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has lent all possible support and backed all efforts to attain Muslims, Arabic and Islamic cohesion. It will remain keen, God willing, to achieve this noble objective.

Bringing together all the leaders of the Islamic world in Riyadh a few days ago is proof of our keenness and concern about this matter, and of our desire to unify efforts to overcome terrorism and extremism in all its forms, while protecting fellow humans from these evils,” King Salman said.

“We thank God for our success in establishing the Global Center for Fighting Extremism, a normal extension of Islam as a religion of moderation, peace, justice and cohesion. We ask God to bless our religion and to accept our prayers and good deeds. We wish you a blessed Holy Month. Peace and mercy upon you.”—AN