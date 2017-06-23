River problem of Lyari

The Lyari River seems a great threat to hundreds and thousands of lives who reside near the channel. The river water has become a threat to marine life, affecting the food chain and as well as a disaster to public health. As per reports, it has been observed at many places of Karachi that most of the supply lines were found drowned in the flowing sewage.

According to the reports, in the river water the burnt pieces of wood, canes, grease and oil are taken out on a regular basis at night. The people who live near the river are the victim of inhaling harmful fumes which cause cancer like diseases to humans on a high rank.

It remains a great matter for the government to look as it highly risks the lives of thousands of people, marine life, and environment. So strong steps are required to save many lives.

Fatima Baloch

Via email

Related