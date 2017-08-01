River Chenab flowing with medium flood

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The local flood department on Monday said that after lengthy moon soon session, River Chenab was flowing with medium level flood at Headmirala.An official of flood department while talking to Pakistan Observer said that medium level flood has been recorded at River Chenab on Monday Evening while river Jammu Tavi and Munawar Tavi were flowing with low level flood.

He said that up-stream has been recorded as 169,338 cusic while down-stream recorded as 138, 738 cusic at River Chenab. He said that the water level at River Munaawar Tavi and River Jammu Tavi recorded as 10, 150 cusic and 13, 316 cusic water respectively. He said that River Munaawar Tavi and River Jammu Tavi were flowing with low flood.