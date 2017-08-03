River Chenab flowing with low flood

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The local flood department on Wednesday said that after lengthy moon soon session, River Chenab was flowing with low level flood at Headmirala. An official of flood department while talking to Pakistan Observer said that low level flood has been recorded at River Chenab on Wednesday Evening while river Jammu Tavi and Munawar Tavi were also flowing with low level flood. He said that up-stream has been recorded as 139,526 cusic while down-stream recorded as 116, 292 cusic at River Chenab at Headmirala.