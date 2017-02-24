River Chenab faces shortage of water

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The local irrigation department on Friday said that India did not strike down 55 thousand cusec water at River Chenab under Indus Water Treaty, which turned the 98 percent portion of River Chenab dry. Talking to Pakistan Observer, he said that the water level at Headmirala of River Chenab recorded as 16, 500 cusic and River Munaawar Tavi and River Jammu Tavi recorded as 1, 870 and 3, 407 cusic water respectively.

He informed that Canal Upper Chenab opened after the closure of four months. He said that due to Indian attitude, farmers of district Sialkot and rest of Punjab Province were facing a lot of problems due to shortage of water.