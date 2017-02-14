RIUJ, NPC stage protest against attacks on journalists

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and National Press Club (NPC) Tuesday observed ‘black day’ to condemn the targeting of journalists in the terrorist attacks.

RIUJ and NPC held a protest rally in premises of NPC and demanded the government to take measures including establishment of tribunal to investigate all incidents, insurance of journalists, security of media organizations and announcement of appropriate compensations for the victim families.

The rally was attended by lawmakers including Nehal Hashmi, Shahi Syed, Mian Attique, Barrister Ali Muhammad Khan, Saeed Khan Mandokhail besides office bearers of RIUJ, NPC and dozens of journalists, cameramen and other media workers.

The protesters condemned the killing of Taimur Abbas, an assistant cameraman of a local TV channel in Karachi and demanded the early arrest of the culprits.

Addressing the participants, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi said legislation should be introduced for the protection of journalists and their families.

Provision of bullet proof DSNG vain, jackets, helmets and other necessary equipments should be ensured for media men to observe professional responsibilities, he said.

He said the recent terrorism incidents in Quetta and Lahore were an international conspiracy to close the doors of supports and tourism in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister, he said, was committed to root out terrorism in country, saying restoration of peace would lead to investment, increasing trade and business activities.

ANP Senator Shahi Syed said “We need 100 percent success for completely elimination of terrorism. The facilitator, financiers and supporters of terrorist organization should be brought to book.”

Senator Saeed Khan Mandokhail said the media had the power to unite the whole nation against any evil thinking. Journalists community should be given protection to freely observe their duties, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s lawmaker Barrister Ali Muhammad Khan expressed solidarity with the journalists community and said the owners of TV channels should provide bullet proof DSNGs to its employees for protection of their lives.

MQM senator Mian Attique said the National Action Plan (NAP) should be implemented in letter and spirit to curb the menace of terrorism.

PPP Leader Muhammad Shakeel Advocate also condemned the attack on media men and demanded compensation for the victim family.

President RIUJ Afzal Butt said 120 journalists had been martyred in Pakistan during performing their professional duties.

He also demanded the government to bound Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) to make sure to all TV channels to get insurance of their all employees.

Afzal Butt demanded the government to ensure registration of FIRs of attacks on media men under Anti Terrorism Act and cases should be trialled in special courts.

He said SOPs should be introduced for compensations to the victims families.

President NPC Shakeel Anjum, General Secretary RIUJ Ali Raza Alvi, Chaudhry Tariq Mehmood and others also spoke on the occasion and condemned the attack on media men.

It may be mentioned here that a 22-year-old assistant cameraman, Taimur Abbas, who had been associated with Samaa TV for the past 18 months, was killed in the gun attack on the digital satellite news gathering van (DSNG) of the private channel in North Nazimabad Karachi on Sunday evening.