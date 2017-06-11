Rising trend of economic nationalism

Rashid A Mughal

THE events since last 5 years, particularly the Syrian war and before that Iraq war, are shaping the new global foreign policy paradigm security dimensions, strategic relationships and socio-economic landscape almost on the entire globe. Migration from war-torn areas to Europe mainly has created a rift between the local population and migrants and the sad part of it is that moderates are finding it difficult to calm the extremists thinking and their agenda. What happened in UK(Brexit) and USA(Trump winning the Presidential elections) was the direct result of this xenophobia, anti-Muslim rhetoric and anti-migration stand.

Arab Spring and Tahrir square demonstrations on massive scale have left a huge impact on the middle eastern politics. Some say it was long over-due and are happy with it but majority is worried about the chain of happenings that followed. Big power adventurism in Middle East has shattered the life of millions of innocent people and resulted in wholesale blood- bath in many M.E countries. Will it lead to World War III is a question which needs to be seriously examined as its possibility seems to be very much real.

The full blown refugee crisis and unprecedented wave of Migration to Europe has given rise to many issues. Some urgent and some not so urgent. The large scale migration has triggered a host of problems for the countries of destination and countries of transit. The fact remains that such large scale migration has caused race, culture and other economic issues and rift between the migrants and the native population. The brewing tensions culminated in Brexit and defeat of Hillary Clinton in the US elections. Both events-very important historically- happened in the fall of 2016 and only a couple of months apart from each other.

The people voiced their concern and anger at the ballot box and the result is before us now. The referendum in UK on Brexit gave a golden opportunity to the local native population-mainly white, to speak their mind and they did it perfectly. In the US elections, race card ,played so adroitly by Donald Trump, gave him the entry into White House which many did not expect, even just 48 hours before the election day. It is no secret now that white majority and blue collar workers gave him their full support. His slogan of America First has jolted many world Leaders and the events after his taking over and unfolding of his election agenda has disturbed many minds. Be it trade, politics, economy , immigration, climate control or race relations, every one who is directly or in-directly affected, is worried. Though there is nothing wrong in being a nationalist but there is one aspect which we must not ignore in implementing an agenda and that is human values and concern for others, whether rich or poor, black or white and what religion he/she belongs to.

Never the less, we must accept the recent events and ponder over how best to avoid conflicts between communities, based on their religion affiliations. This is definitely possible if we have a will to do so. It is not something which is insurmountable .It is doable and achievable.

But for the time being, the winds have changed. From free trade we seem to be moving back to Protectionism. The economic engine of the world and No.1 economy-USA ,has indicated that their policies under Trump will be changed and we saw a beginning of this in the scrapping of TTP. There are indications of reviewing of NAFTA and trade agreements with Europe. The Head of European Union warned all 27 members on 20 March 2017 that Trump rhetoric of reviewing all trade agreements and sermons about Protectionism must not be taken lightly. As it happens in such measures, the reaction from trading partners and affected countries is natural which means that we are going to see a new era of Protectionist policies, being adopted by all countries to protect their economies from competition. The poor economies have no other alternate. The result will be reduced volume of global trade and this will spark a new wave of reduced production, less employment and less income for the people. The resultant effects will be increased crime and other socio-economic problems. The big question we should all ask ourselves is that do we want it ?

The world is now a global village. It has taken WTO and all the countries of world decades to formulate and implement trade agreements, bi-lateral and multilateral trade policies. If USA, being the No.1 economy and driving engine of the world economy, takes the lead towards Isolationism, it will be harmful to the International Trade and poorer countries will be the worst sufferers.

The global economy is still reeling under the worst shock and depression from the events in 2007-8. It received temporary relief and boost only after Quantitative Easing Policy of Federal Reserve in USA. The same method is now in practice in Europe but the recovery is still fragile. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank share the same perception. In these times of uncertainty and low economic growth and shrinking global trade, the Protectionist and Isolationist policies will create perfect platform for another global economic and trade crisis and this time it will be massive and long-lasting.

It looks as if we are moving back to Protectionism Economically and Isolationist policies, politically. The above contention is supported by the events of 2016 in Europe and USA and one can only hope that this negative trend is arrested, stopped and reversed. The latest W.T.O report warns of feeble future growth of trade ,host of un-certainties and rising risk of isolationism and Economic Nationalism.

