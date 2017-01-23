Rising suicide cases

Adnan Dost

Via email

Suicides in Pakistan are increasing with passage of time and they have become a major social problem. What leads people to commit this act is the most important question, which passes through one’s mind whenever someone commits suicide. Two weeks ago a student of University of Sindh, Jamshoro Naila Rind had allegedly killed herself in hostel. A top student in doing Masters’, her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside in Marvi hostel. However, the winter break it the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

One of the items seized by police during investigation was her mobile phone. Data available in the phone gave police a clue and they got hold of a lecturer at a private university in Jamshoro. Naila had relationship with him. According to police he refused to marry her and instead tried to blackmail her. A number of text messages to him were found on Naila’s phone he was also the last person she is said to have called prior to her death. But her brother said that Naila never had a history of depression nor were there any family problems that forced her making such a move.

According to a research approximately 0.5 percent to 1.4 percent of people die by suicide, about 12 per 100,000 persons per year in over the World. But in Pakistan one analysis of suicide reports, based over a period of two years, 2015 16- showed over 300 suicide deaths in Pakistan from 35 different cities. Out of 1,473 reported cases of suicide, 673 were reported in Sindh, 645 in Punjab. 121 in the KPK and 34 cases were reported in Balochistan. The problems stated for suicides, include unemployment, health, issues, poverty, homelessness, family disputes etc. People even forget that Islam does not allow this act in any circumstances.

The government and other concerned authorities should create new infrastructures so that it will provide employment to unemployed people, as unemployment is one of the main causes of suicides.