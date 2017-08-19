Rising rape cases in India and the ordeal of women folk

Rayyan Baig

THE Hindu radicalism and growing male Chauvinism, especially under Modi’sregime, has made India the nursery of all the social and moral evils, of which Rape has become the fastest growing evil. There seems to be no exception for age, caste ornationality, as from infancy to her old age a woman in India remains vulnerable to besexually harassed/ molested by any male in India. From the women getting out for job/ employment to those working in the fields or staying in the boundaries of their?homes, are equally harassed.

The life of working women in India is even morechallenging, they face difficulties/ harassment right after leaving their homes, en route and at their work places. Even the females serving in disciplined institutions like armed forces are equally vulnerable. There is a long list of women in Indian Armed Forces who quietly bear all sorts of sexual harassment by their seniors due to the fear of further victimization and dismissal.

The lack of accountability on rape cases in India has emboldened the male chauvinists to commit such crimes without any inhibition. As per Human Rights Watch every year around 8000 minors alone are raped in India. In certain cases the women are repeatedly gang raped by the same individuals, despite earlier rape coming into lime light and still the offenders go unpunished.

Any female victim who picks up the courage to report the assault suffers mistreatment and humiliation at the police stations.? The rape cases aside India abounds in gang rape cases as well, just a few shocking instances of mass rapes in India are: On February 23, 1991 in Kunan Poshspora, located in IHK, 100 women, aging from 13 to 80 years, were gang raped byIndian Army. In 1992, in Ajmer, Rajasthan over 100 school girls were raped and photographed to be further exploited, most of the depressed victims committed suicide. Again in 1992, 18 Dalit women were gang raped by a team of 263 forest personnel andpolice in Tamil Nadu. In 1994, in Maharashtra, around 500 innocent girls, mostly school minors, were tranquilized before being sexually assaulted and then blackmailed.

In March 2015, in Ranaghat, Nadia district of Indian state of West Bengal, a 71 years old Catholic nun was gang raped by eight men in Ranaghat Convent School, in front of her? staff nuns. On 3 Jan on New Year Eve at Bengaluru, capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, a mass molestation of the girls, who had come to celebrate the New Year,took place in the presence of police on a busy road. On 18 Feb 2017, a leading

Malayalam actress Bhavana was gang raped in Kerala, when she was returning homefrom a shoot. On an average around 100 rape cases are reported every day in India, where as a large number of cases go unreported.

It is said that for every 100,000 cases only onecase gets highlighted in the media. In most of the cases the families opt not to report rape cases due to the embarrassment which they suffer in the society after reporting such cases, which further gives encouragement to the offenders.

The apathy is that, instead of blaming a culprit the victim is blamed and even asked to marry the culprit to save the family from further embarrassment/ harassment. The cases which are reported mostly don’t see the light of justice due to the influence of the culprits and pressure on the victim families. The rape of women in India is so common that it is taken as a routine affair, even the gang rape cases are reported by media in a routine ie “Another Case of Gang Rape”.

The growing male chauvinism and apathy about rising rape crimes in India can be judged from the mindset of those who indulge in rape cases. In one such case a man accused of raping and killing an innocent girl stated, during his interview to BBC News, “If women are not good, the men have a right to teach them a lesson by raping? them”. He further said that, “if it happens the woman being raped has a responsibility to silently accept the assault, when being raped she shouldn’t fight back rather just besilent and allow the rape”.

The Indian women alone are not the victims of the rape but foreigners, tourists and Hindu pilgrims, from other countries, equally suffer from such ordeal. The offenders may include men from all age brackets, all walks of life and social status, eg near relatives, co-workers, cab/ bus drivers, teachers, doctors, bureaucrats, politicians, ministers, soldiers and generals alike. However, in most of the gang rapes in India, Hindus or fanatics are found to be involved, such gangs also perpetrate said crimes during communal violence against Muslims/ minorities. In India the women are treatedas a commodity rather than as a human beings.

The cow is holier than a woman, if acow is slaughtered the Hindu extremists beat or kill the individual suspected of slaughtering, whereas not a glimpse of such frenzy is shown on the rape of a women. Due to growing rape culture in India the life has become really an ordeal for the women folk, rather being a women has become an abuse in Indian society, even the western female tourists seriously think before venturing to travel to India.