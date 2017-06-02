Rising above political interests vital for national progress: Mamnoon

President addresses parliament

‘Plebiscite only solution to Kashmir dispute’; Opposition chants anti-Nawaz slogans

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain addressed the joint sitting of the parliament on Thursday. Initially amidst opposition’s sloganeering against the government and chants of Go Nawaz Go and the treasury benches thumping of desks. However the President continued his speech uninterrupted which covered the entire range of topics ranging from foreign relations to the economic situation and the progress made by the democratic set up over the last few years.

The assembly hall settled down halfway through after opposition lawmakers walked out.

In his address marking beginning of new parliamentary years, President Mamnoon Hussain underscored the political process should be above individual and parochial interest for the sake of higher objectives of national progress and prosperity.

Mamnoon Hussain pointed out that difference of opinion on the process of development and rights on the national resources is not unusual. However, it is also imperative to block the avenues of chaos emerging from difference of opinion through a well thought out strategy. He said this will help thwart all efforts to make the process of national development controversial.

President Mamnoon Hussain referred to the steps being taken to bring Balochistan and FATA in the national mainstream and said these are part of effort to include the marginalized classes in the development process. He hoped that all segments of the society will participate in the task of national reconstruction with the same spirit.

Trade and investment friendly policies, CPEC and power projects are manifestation and components of the plan to exploit precious resources for welfare of the people.

The President proposed the Government, the opposition and all the political parties should declare Vision-2025 as a national plan through consensus so that process of welfare of public is not hampered at any cost. He said there is also need to check the rising rate of population growth to ensure the optimal use of resources.

The President said as a result of prudent economic policies of the Government, economic indicators are healthy and this is also acknowledged by the State Bank and international economic institutions.

He said forward looking nations invest heavily in human resources and infrastructure for sustainable development. He appreciated programmes aimed at bettering the lot of the young but called for more programme to ensure effective training and creation of maximum employment opportunities.

Referring to the problems being faced in exports, the President asked the Ministry of Commerce for a permanent and effective solution of the issue with the help of experts.

The President said Pakistan’s defence production sector has performed noticeably better and it can capture the attention of the prospective buyers in the market. There is need to use modern tools of marketing to reap maximum benefits from this capability.

He said there is also need to undertake serious efforts for poverty alleviation and improving the administration of health facilities. More hospitals and health units should be established to cater for the needs of the growing population.

The President lauded allocation of considerable funds to bring the backward areas of Azad Kashmir, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan at par with other parts of the country.

He said agriculture being the backbone of economy, continuous steps are required for the development of the sector and for the betterment of farmers. The biggest challenge to the sector is climate change and a plan should be formulated to tackle the problem.

Referring to electricity shortages, the President hoped that after completion of on-going energy projects, the issue would be resolved permanently. He expressed satisfaction that progress has been made towards construction of regional grid in Gilgit-Baltistan. He hoped that work on national grid would be started simultaneously so that there should be no difficulty in the transmission of electricity when products starts through Bhasha, Dasu and Bunji dams.

The President asked the Government to pay prompt attention towards promotion of tourism as it can help strengthen national economy. He said it is imperative to upgrade and enhance facilities at tourist attractions of the country.

Turning to foreign policy, the President invited comity of nations, particularly neighbours, to agree on the fundamental principle of economic cooperation which can lead to ending of regional tensions.

He expressed the confidence that CPEC would prove to be a harbinger of economic development and progress not only for Pakistan but for other countries of the region as well.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan wants to resolve all disputes with India through dialogue. He, however, regretted that our sincere efforts have not been reciprocated in the same spirit. Instead, the situation has been exacerbated by India by promoting subversive acts of espionage and disruption in the region.

He said basic dispute between Pakistan and India is the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an unfinished agenda of the partition. Referring to atrocities being committed by occupation forces against Kashmiris demanding their right to self-determination, the President said India has become the biggest hurdle in establishing peace and stability in the region.

The President said only solution to the Kashmir dispute is holding of a plebiscite as per UN resolutions.

He said Pakistan will always continue extending political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren. India is consistently indulging in acts of aggression on the LIne of Control resulting in huge loss of life and prosperity of innocent Kashmiris. He said Pakistan strongly condemns the aggressive attitude of India.

The President there can be no stability in the region without peace in Afghanistan. He invited Afghan leadership to improve border management system with mutual cooperation to overcome the menace of terrorism.

He said Pakistan accords great importance to its relations with Russia, Turkey and Central Asian Republics. He said Pakistan has also best of relations with Islamic countries especially Saudi Arabia.

About the United States, he said Pakistan has recently established fresh contacts with the new administration, which will pave the way for further expansion of bilateral relations.

The President said reforms in the Security Council are imperative to make the UN a more effective and beneficial international body so that all member states get representation in it.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the long battle to eliminate the scourge of terrorism. He expressed the confidence that like Zarb-e-Azb, Raddul Fasad will also soon succeed in achieving its objectives. He said we have reached a stage where it is imperative to present a national counter-narrative to eliminate the remnants of extremism. The Government, parliamentarians, political parties, educational and research institutions must play a proactive role for the purpose.

The President expressed satisfaction that the parliament has emerged as a symbol of national unity even in the face of severe political differences. He said all national issues should be resolved in the parliament. He said we should joint hands to make parliament a medium of achieving national objectives.