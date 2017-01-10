Rising number of crime hotspots in Karachi no surprise

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

That Karachi has over 60 crime “hotspots” including those for phone snatching is no surprise. A latest report of Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) admitting over 38 percent rise in street crimes in recent months, reflects poorly on an administration which is more interested in propaganda put up shows, rather than being genuinely interested in addressing problems, affecting the people.

The CPLC listed areas like Nipa Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Sakhi Hassan, Aisha Manzil, Tariq Road, Bahaduarabad, Do Darya, PIDC and Clifton being the centre of mounting criminal activities during the outgoing year.

Its own role has been undermined by lack of police cooperation. Provincial police chief Allah Dino Khawaja admitted in a recent TV interview that posting of Rao Anwar, as SSP Malir or any other senior police officer, was beyond him. It was the prerogative of the chief minister. This is a sad commentary on the state of affairs in a society, which instead of bringing any relief to the common man, had continued to slide downwards.

Police chief, like the army chief of staff, must be the final authority in postings and transfers of officers from SHOs to SSPs, but if the chief minister wants to monopolise all the control in himself, then results will be obvious deterioration in safety situation.

Police force, instead of being the guardian of public safety, has become decoration pieces for VIPs. A high-level commission is now needed to review working of police force in the province, and suggest reforms in the system. Such a commission is long overdue.

Watching unwanted number of police mobiles and armed policemen posted in front of houses of ministers, parliamentarians, and even non officials, merely because they have connections with those who matter in the country, or are their relations.

Instances could be cited of large number of policemen performing guard duties at residences of VIPs and non-VIPs, on houses of sisters and sons of past and present VIPs. Such postings are a burden on the exchequer, besides being a source of discomfort for the neighbours.

Estimates submitted by police chiefs in the past reveal a shocking percentage of the force assigned to VIPs, and much lesser number to police stations. Criticism from media, or public anger hardly matters. No one is prepared to listen, much less heed is paid to public outcry against wasteful expenditures.

Criminals naturally make hay. Gangs of criminal, as has been reported earlier, pick up young street children and lure them to commit crimes. That is just one small reason for rise in crime in Karachi. Police chiefs should be made accountable for the deeds and misdeeds of their force, but decentralisation is a pre-requisite for that, which has been missing completely.

Efforts made by the army and its para-military wing in Karachi and other cities, yielded positive results. Heinous crime like extortion, dacoities, kidnapping for ransom, car snatching reported substantial decrease but street crime and phone snatching have again been on the rise. Police refuses to register FIRs, and when it is forced to do that, it lacks the ability to collect evidence. Most of its cases fail to convince judges. Prosecution remains hugely ignored. The government must pay attention to these vital sectors. Police training and investigation and prosecution has to be strengthened. That will be possible only when home work is done seriously on the subject. The police reforms commission therefore has become a dire necessity now.