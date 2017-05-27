Rising inflation before Ramazan

Through these columns of your esteemed daily, I want to draw the attention of the authorities that for the last few months the prices of daily use things have been rising steadily. The rise in the prices of essential commodities has become serious issue. The daily necessities of life are becoming costlier with each passing day. Prices of wheat, flour, rice, pulses, vegetables, vegetable oil, sugar and other basic necessities of life have touched new heights. In fact, there is no limit to galloping prices. As a result, the majority of people who have meagre salaries find it difficult to make their both ends meet. We all know that the holy month of Ramazan has begun. It is a practice all over the world that prices of essential commodities on special occasions decreases but in Pakistan the matter is reverse. Here the prices of daily food items become double in Ramazan as compared to other months. The high inflation in this month makes fasting a difficult exercise for Muslims. Pakistani people are addicted to face the brunt of high prices throughout the year, especially in Ramadan. The added pressure on their pockets is unbearable for many. Inflation is really a curse for the people. It is the time that Government should check the causes behind the ever-increasing prices without any delay. Something serious must be done to control Inflation.

UROOJ KHAN

Karachi

