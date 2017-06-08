Rising inflation

Trough the columns of your esteemed daily I want to draw the attention toward the recent wave of inflation in Pakistan which is adversely affecting the life of people because the income of common people does not match the rise in prices. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, as soon as Ramadan arrives, the value of the commodities go sky high.

On the other hand, the Budget 2017 brought newly adversity by the government that is intolerable for the indigent public of Pakistan. Every year budget is passed with the aim to bring the change in socio-economic conditions of the country but the ground reality yelled on the consequences of so-called Budget, which caused in rising the ultimate inflation in daily life of common public. Just a few days before Ramadan it was presented with the claim to relieve public from inflation, but proved worthless in this regard.

And above that the market profiteers are taking illegal advantage of this Holy Month. The business of hoarding is on its peak. On the other side, public of Pakistan are getting aware of their rights and know how to tackle the matter, recently the fruit boycott by public through social media campaign is quite worthy where in the result, the prices of fruit fell as seeing the intellectual approach by consumer rather burning tire on the road and protest that must be followed for other unsolved social problems like load-shedding, water crisis, adultery, corruption and other countless problems.

It is high time that we as a nation come and cope with the present situation which is making the progress of Pakistan retard. We should make the responsible understand that we are not asking for the moon but our right! Being a optimistic citizen of Pakistan, I believe that soon we will overcome these trifling matters; let’s hope for the better future of Pakistan in this Ramadan!

SAIMA IKHLAQ

Karachi

