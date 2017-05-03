Rising Indian IOK oppression condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), headed by Syed Ali Gilani, has condemned the Indian authorities for frequently arresting Sajjad Ahmad Butt, the son of a party activist from Chadoora, Ghulam Hassan Butt, and harassing the family members.

The TeH in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that SHO Humhama police station had been targeting the family members of Ghulam Hassan for the several many months. The statement said Sajjad Ahmad Butt is a baker, who remains busy in his work all the day, but the SHO has ordered him to continuously report to the police station.

The TeH deplored that Sajjad Ahmad Butt had been behind the bars for the past five days. It termed Sajjad’s illegal detention as political vendetta and said that the purpose was to force his father to restrict his political activities. The statement said that such excesses by Indian forces were compelling the youth to take alternative options to carry forward their ongoing freedom movement.—KMS