Rising India: Is it?

Suleman Idrees

Islamabad

The Indians often boast off with slogans such as ‘Rising India, Shining India’. Many intellectuals in Pakistan also consider India as a fast rising nation having surpassed Pakistan in many realms of human advancement. It would be worthwhile to consider a few points to clear perspectives on this notion of ‘Rising, Shining India’. In Uttar Pradesh, “You can buy footage of a woman being raped for the price of a meal” reported Al-Jazeera. In this industrial state rape videos are sold for as cheap as $3 (IND Rs. 300).

Not just that. New Delhi, the capital, is considered one of the most dangerous places for women. It is this capital that witnessed the gang-rape of 23 year old Nirbhaya- the Fearless One sparking mass protests. The Delhi Police advise women not to walk out alone late at night Violence against women is a common occurrence in India. Women are believed to be the lesser beings in a society that is riddled with a caste system and anti-women culture. The conviction rate for crimes against women is a mere 21.3%, reported The Hindu. Statistics suggest that around 848 women in India are harassed, raped or murdered every day. But Lo Behold! India is rising.

In another damning report titled “The bitter story behind the UK’s national drink” the BBC revealed “dangerous and degrading” conditions that tea-workers in India were subjected to. These poor workers and their families have to live in ‘broken houses’ that have no toilet or sanitation. With low wages, life becomes too difficult. Many suffer from malnutrition and fatal diseases. There were many reported instances of child labour. Health and working conditions could not be worse. Yet, the end product-TEA- which is a result of the extreme hard-work and hardships borne by these workers is relished without paying any attention to their safety and well-being or the future of their kids. Who cares? India is shining.

Child trafficking is also a distinctive feature of this so-called rising democracy. New-born babies are often stolen or purchased from women having “unwanted pregnancies”. These kids are sold off to couples willing to adopt. Fair-skinned boys could cost Rs 7 lakh while dark-complexioned around half that amount. Girls, who are generally less-valued in this patriarchal society would cost quite less. A fair-skinned baby girl is worth around one and a half lakh Indian rupees. The dark-complexioned little girl would cost fifty thousand less. No wonder we often hear people chanting ‘Rising India, Shining India’. It is hypocritical for Indian government to boast off development and prosperity when the level of human rights in the country is akin to States like Somalia and Ethiopia.