Rising import bill may impact balance of payment

Analysis on Forex reserves

Export regime should supplement Forex reserves

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The declining exports and rising import bill not only creating a wide gap between imports and export but also increasing pressure on foreign exchange reserves of the country/

According to latest figures about foreign exchange reserves released by SBP, The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$21,358.0 million on 23June2017.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position indicates that the foreign reserves of $16, 378.0 million held by the State Bank of Pakistan while net foreign reserves of $4,982 million held by commercial banks making the total liquid foreign reserves of US$ 21,358.0 million.

During the week ending 23June2017, SBP’s reserves increased by US$955 million to US$16,376 million, due to official inflows including US$622 million from ADB and US$106 million from World Bank.

It is not out of place to mention that the country has also obtained another $700 million loan from a European commercial bank for 10 years in a bid to take pressure off its foreign currency reserves, increasing its borrowings to around $9 billion in the past almost one year. According to reports the fresh $700 million loan has been obtained at an interest rate of 4.47%, which is significantly lower than the return the country paid in the past on borrowings through Sukuk and Eurobonds.

Actually it is the dismal performance of the exports sector which is unable to contribute its due share in terms of earning foreign exchange earnings because expensive electricity, gas, delayed disbursement of refund claims as well as high incidence of taxation altogether have rendered the export oriented industries helpless to compete in the global market. While on the other hand the imports of the country is increasing at a high rate because of import of machinery for CPEC and other infrastructural development projects coming up across the country.