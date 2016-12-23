Rise of private universities

Muhammad Uzair Hassan

Rawalpindi

No doubt it is each person’s right to get education from his own choice areas. But this demand has given birth to dozens of private universities in this decade. Private universities are not operated by governments, and they are mostly non-profit organizations but situation has changed since government has made its attention towards other agendas, demand for privately-run educational institutions has increased. No doubt they are good in providing quality education and raising literacy rate but, meanwhile, it has brought problems for us to face.

Now we have many skilled people but we don’t have adequate jobs for them. We have many organizations but we are lacking space to adjust the new comers. The rapid increase in private universities has imbalanced the graduates versus job ratio. Nobody is giving attention for the utilization of the graduates. So for this we need prudent policies.