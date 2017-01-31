Rise in prison police salary to be considered

Hyderabad

The passing out parade of 118 personnel of prison police, who recently completed their training, was held at Prison Police Training Institute at Nara Jail here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion the DIG Prisons Muzaffar Alam Siddiqui expressed satisfaction over the quality of training imparted to the trainees.

He said that the strength of the prison police had reduced because new recruitment could not be done in recent 4 years. The DIG informed that soon a summary would be sent to the Sindh Government to recommend it to consider increasing salary of the prison police.—APP