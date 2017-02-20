Rioting in Orangi 24 arrested

Staff Reporter

Police have registered a case under the anti-terrorism act against 250 residents of Orangi Town, a day after protests against increasing robbery cases turned violent, arresting 9 of them for attempt to murder and rioting..

Reports claims that three people were injured during the protest, and it was alleged that agitators had turned violent. A man injured in the firing succumbed to his injuries.

Protestors, pelting stones at the police, at Islam Chowk area of the locality had alleged that the police are protecting the culprits involved in street crimes. The protesters had burnt tyres and closed down the road of their area.

They also broke the windows of a police mobile van. After failed negotiations between the police and protesters, the police resorted to aerial firing and tear gas shelling to disperse the demonstrators.

After the situation turned worst, Rangers reached the site and dispersed the crowd. Later, the police restored traffic in the area.

After the protest, law enforcers conducted house-to-house search and arrested 15 people. Speaking about the incident, District West SSP Nasir Aftab said that the residents of the area had never reported street crimes.