Ring Road renamed as Osama Ahmad Warraich Shaheed flyover

Tribute paid to Osama Shaheed

Observer Report

Islamabad

Peshawar Development Authority has announced to name ‘Charsadda Road Flyover (Ring Road)’ as ‘Osama Ahmad Warraich Shaheed Flyover’ as a tribute to honor the selfless services of Osama Ahmad Warraich, the late deputy commissioner Chitral, who was killed in a deadliest plane crash on 7th December last year.

Osama is widely praised by the people of District Peshawar and Chitral for initiating various development projects for their welfare for which they still mourn his death. Among people of Chitral, he is considered as a hero for devoting his time and talent for the uplift of Chitral. They say that Osama has left a void that cannot be filled and his services will be remembered for all times to come.