Rights groups, civil society hold picket outside NPC

World No-Tobacco Day on May 30

Zubair Qureshi

In order to commemorate the World No Tobacco Day, May 30, 2017, rights groups, health organizations and civil society are gathering outside the National Press Club tomorrow (Tuesday) to call upon the government to take tangible measures against tobacco industry. The industry, they says is spreading disease and death in the form of cigarettes in society.

In Pakistan, international tobacco companies were making profit at the cost of public health and in 2016 alone these companies bagged a profit of Rs30 billion.

Chief Executive Officer of The Network for Consumer Protection Nadeem Iqbal claims that the international tobacco industry had created a wrong impression through deceptive statistics that the counterfeit tobacco industry has captured the market of the international tobacco companies, therefore FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) instead of raising tax, should lower it so that the international industry could compete with counterfeit cigarettes.

On the contrary, he said the entire statistics about cigarette production and sale are controlled by tobacco industry and it manipulates it to get policies of its own liking to further its business.

The existing two tiers of tobacco taxation wherein 90pc cigarette packs fall in lower tier with lower tax incidence and less consumed with higher taxes fall in upper tier.

World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that cigarette prices in Pakistan are among the lowest in the world. Past data also shows that reducing cigarette tiers and increasing Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes boosts revenue as in 2012-13, when the tier system was reduced to present two, the contribution of cigarettes tax revenue to the FED jumped up from 43.9pc in 2011-12 to 50pc next year. Measures taken by some developed nations like US and UK strongly suggested that increase in tax on tobacco reduced consumption. WHO report says, in high-income countries, a 10pc increase in tobacco prices will reduce youth smoking by about 7pc and overall consumption by about 4pc.

The effect of higher prices on reducing consumption is likely to be greater in low- and middle-income countries as observed in South Africa where increased taxes plummeted smoking rates among the poor and the young, Mr Nadeem said. “Approximately, 88pc of the 13-15 year old persons easily obtained cigarettes from any shop, whereas 35pc had no problem in buying cigarettes as single sticks. Approximately 1,200 children take up smoking every day in Pakistan, he said.