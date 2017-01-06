Right to self- determination conference in Mirpur

Call for implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir

A H Rao

MIRPUR (AJK)

The Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) hosted Kashmir Conference to mark the Right to Self Determination Day – observed at both sides of the Line of Control in Kashmir, Pakistan and by the Kashmiris living world over.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman said that it was obligation of the United Nations to implement its resolution on Kashmir passed on 5 Jan in 1949 that called for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on this occasion, JKLL President Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick said that Kashmiris observe this day on January 05 every year at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world to invite the attention of the world community to the urgent need for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir through allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self –determination as recognized in the UN resolutions. Speakers called upon India to give matching response to Pakistan’s sincere offer for early peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in line with wishes of its basic stake-holders – the Jammu Kashmir people, through a composite dialogue.