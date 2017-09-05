Right to information

Article 19-A of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 specifically provides “Every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulations and reasonable restrictions imposed by law”. With the unanimous passage of the Right for Access to Information Bill 2017 by Parliament a few days back, the federal government not only demonstrated its firm commitment to honour provisions of the Constitution in letter and in spirit to maximum extent possible but also fulfilled its yet another pledge through this legislation which is quite commendable step in right direction. According to the reports, new legislation is a consensus document which has apparently replaced a Presidential Ordinance known as Freedom of Information Ordinance 2002 and is more comprehensive and fully meets the requirements of the Article 19-A . What is more important and appreciable regarding the new legislation is that it not only provides the citizens access to their required information but in fact opens doors of two-way flow of information from the government to the people and vice versa. This two-way flow of information will obviously make positive contribution towards strengthening and safeguarding the public’s right to know especially in the backdrop of the Article 19-A which explicitly recognizes this as a fundamental right of the people.

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, as per reports, has quite rightly stated that though provinces of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also their legislations on the subject but this federal legislation will ensure access to information to every citizen throughout the country and help in promoting good governance and oversight of the institutions as well as transparency in matters relating to governance. While appreciating the new legislation in pursuance of the constitutional provision, this is to ask those interested in availing the facility so provided should first go through it in order to ensure their demanded access to the information do not fall through on account of lacking some essential information and the needed information is provided within stipulated ten days period promptly and accurately.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

