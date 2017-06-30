Richards calls on De Villiers to quit captaincy

LONDON- South Africa great Barry Richards believes AB de Villiers should give up the Proteas one-day captaincy if he decides to prolong his international career.

One of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, the 33-year-old de Villiers headed home after captaining the Proteas in a 19-run defeat by England in Cardiff on Sunday that saw them beaten 2-1 in a three-match Twenty20 series.

They previously lost a one-day international series to England by the same scoreline and then suffered a hugely disappointing first-round exit at the Champions Trophy.

But a Test series against England is the centrepiece of a four-month tour.

However, it has long been planned that de Villiers would miss the four-Test campaign to take a break from the strain of being one of the world’s leading players in all three international formats.

“The de Villiers thing has escalated,” said Richards, arguably the world’s leading batsman in the early 1970s, at a press conference staged by Test series sponsors Investec in London on Thursday.

“It’s become a bigger issue than it should have been. It should have been managed a lot better a long time ago,” added Richards, who played just four Tests but made two hundreds and averaged over 72, before South Africa’s apartheid-enforced isolation ended his international career

De Villiers was only leading the Twenty20 side in place of Faf du Plessis, who is back in South Africa expecting the birth of his child.

Du Plessis is also South Africa’s Test skipper but the imminent birth of his child means the batsman is also set to miss next week’s first Test at Lord’s, which starts on July 6, with Dean Elgar leading the side.

Richards said there was no reason why du Plessis could not captain in all three international formats.

