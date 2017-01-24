Richard Illingworth to umpire in HBL Pakistan Super League

Lahore

Former England Test spinner Richard Illingworth is set to umpire in the second edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) being held next month in Duabi.

Illingworth who represented England in the 1992 World Cup final is currently a part of ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires, said a spokesman of PCB here Tuesday.

Illingworth has umpired in 25 Tests, 49 ODIs and 16 T20Is; he also umpired in Pakistan’s last Test on the tour of Australia played at Sydney earlier this month.

Illingworth will be joined by the most experienced international umpire and three time winner of the ICC Umpire of the Year Award, Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, who has umpired 109 Tests, 182 ODIs and 41 T20Is, he added.

Sri Lanka’s international umpire Ranmore Martinesz is also a part of the Umpires’ Panel for HBL PSL 2017 that begins with a clash between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on February 9. Martinesz has so far umpired in eight Tests, 39 ODIs and 19 T20Is.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s former Test batsman and ICC match referee Roshan Mahanama will supervise the HBL PSL 2017, said the spokesman adding he was also a part of the first edition of the league last year. Mahanama has so far supervised 61 Tests, 222 ODIs and 35 Tests as a match referee.

Pakistan umpires and referees for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 Ahsan Raza – ICC International Panel Shozab Raza- ICC International Panel Ahmed Shahab ICC International Panel Rashid Riaz Asif Yaqoob Mohammad Anees Match Referee.—APP