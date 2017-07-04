Rich tributes paid to Zahid Malik

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers at the NPC Summer Camp inaugural ceremony here on Monday remembered and lauded services of the Founder Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Council and former Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Zahid Malik (late) and paid him rich tributes. They termed Zahid Malik a champion of the cause of Ideology of Pakistan and a role model for everyone.

It goes to the credit of Zahid Malik that he established the Nazriya Pakistan Council and Aiwan-e-Quaid to highlight the achievements of the Heroes of Pakistan Movements and to inculcate in the youth love for ideology of Pakistan. Mr Malik particularly loved the youth and pinned his hopes on them for the future of Pakistan, one of the NPC officials remembered.

Organizing a summer camp for the students of the local schools and colleges was also his brainchild as he thought in this way the youths get something to learn about ideology and contours of Pakistan movement, he further said.