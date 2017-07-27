Rich tributes paid to veteran journalist Majid Nizami on his death anniversary

Zubair Qureshi

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq while paying tributes to the veteran journalist of our age late Majid Nizami said Nizami was the personification of an idea, a thought and that is Islam and Ideology of Pakistan. Raja Zafarul Haq was speaking as the Chief Guest at a reference marking Nizami’s 3rd death anniversary (Died: July 26, 2014) here on Wednesday at the FPCCI headquarters.

Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum presided over the reference. Colleagues of Majid Nizami, workers of Nawa-i-Waqt/Nation group of newspapers, President of the Islamabad Chambers of Commerce & Industries (ICCI) Khalid Iqbal Malik, former presidents Zafar Bakhtawari and Ijaz Abbasi, President of the Akhbar Farosh Union, Tikka Khan, CDA union leader Ch Yasin, journalists Hanif Khalid, Haji Nawaz Raza, Javed Siddiq and a large number of the fans and followers of Nizami attended the reference. Raja Zafarul Haq was of the view that services of Majid Nizami would be remembered long for his vocal support of Pakistan’s ideology, for the cause of the Kashmiri people and for promoting positive journalism and democratic values in society. “We need to inculcate those values in our youth if we want to make the future of Pakistan brighter and stronger,” he said.

Majid Nizami was a journalist of high calibre and all his life he followed certain principles and upheld the values of decency and morality. About his journalistic talent and his passion for Pakistan, Raja Zafarul Haq said no one could describe Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam the way Majid Nizami did. Another salient feature of his personality was he never feared speaking truth in the face of the rulers of time. This is something rare and only a genius like Majid Nizami could do so.

Senator Abdul Qayyum also paid rich tributes to Majid Nizami and remembered him in golden words. He said Majid Nizami’s priority was Pakistan, prosperity of its people and defence of its borders. He wanted the country to be a custodian of those values which were upheld by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Mohammad Iqbal and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement. Senator Qayyum expressed his pleasure and satisfaction that Majid Nizami’s newspaper Nawa-i-Waqt is today a true reflection of that thought and contributing to a culture of democracy, transparency and great Islamic values. Haji Nawaz Raza who has worked with Majid Nizami for three decades said Nizami Sb never compromised on Islam and Ideology of Pakistan. “I always felt secure while working in Nawa-i-Waqt as Nizami Sb protected his workers and always supported them,” said Mr Raza.

President of the ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik, the host on the occasion remembered Majid Nizami as a torch bearer for the upcoming journalists and a fortress of Islam and the Ideology of Pakistan. Nizami Sb’s work and his thoughts would continue to inspire youth to become responsible citizens of Pakistan, he said.