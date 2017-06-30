Rich tributes paid to Kashmiri martyrs

Srinagar

Hurriyet leaders, Farida Behenji, Zamruda Habib, Mohammad Ramzan Khan, Musaddiq Aadil and Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori have paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and said that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination till complete success.

Farida Behenji in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people had projected the Kashmir dispute at international level. She said that the world had acknowledged that the people of Kashmir were fighting for their democratic birthright to self-determination.

Zamruda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir would not withdraw from their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion, adding that the day was not far when the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian bondages.

Mohammad Ramzan Khan in his statement in Srinagar said that Kashmir is a disputed territory, which was occupied by India illegally in 1947 and the people of Kashmir were peacefully struggling for its settlement according to the UN resolutions.

Musaddiq Aadil in a statement said the people of Kashmir hope that the international community would always support their just struggle for right to self-determination. He said that the India force had crossed all limits of atrocities and brutalities but the people of Kashmir would never surrender and would continue their just struggle.

Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori in his statement from jail said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would one day definitely bring fruit and Kashmir would be liberated from India.

Zafar Akbar Butt, Hilal War and Firdous Ahamd Shah in their statements paid rich tributes to the martyrs and reiterated the Kashmiris pledge to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.—KMS