Rich tributes paid to Islamabad, Pulwama martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations while paying tributes to the martyred youth have condemned Indian authorities for unrelenting barbarism in the territory.

The Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Secretary General Abdullah Tari has said the uncertainty in Jammu Kashmir is detrimental to even India and Delhi’s huge expenditure on Kashmir could be utilized on India’s development. He made these remarks while extending the message of party Chairman Shabir Ahmad Shah to the bereaved families of Ameerabad, Tral and Pulwama. Tari, who was accompanied by Manzoor Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Javaid Ahmad, Ghulam Muhammad, and other activists, expressed condolence with the bereaved families of martyrs.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Mazahmat, Bilal Sidiqee visited Tral and paid tributes to youth martyred by troops at Satoora area of Tral. Sidiqee visited bereaved families and extended his condolences to Mukhtar Ahmad Lone and Pervez Ahmad.

A delegation of Hurriyat leaders comprising Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Muhammad Mir and Sajad Ahmad visited Pahoo area of Pulwama to express sympathy with the bereaved family of martyr Parvez Ahmad Wani.

Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson, Zamrooda Habib in her statement asked police to take the moral responsibility for pushing the youth to armed resistance. She said three young boys killed in Badgam was the result of inhuman attitude of Indian police.—KMS