Rich tribute paid to national heroes

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Rich tribute was paid to national heroes of independence who sacrificed for the motherland. To appreciate efforts of these national assets (Heroes) a function was held at Auditorium of Chitral University under the chair of Professor Dr. Badshah Munir Bukhari project Director of newly established university of Chitral. Students especially female students delivered speeches in Urdu and English and highly hailed contribution of those national heroes who fight for freedom. They said that our country came into being after great sacrifice and continue struggle.

They said that Quaide-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah after hearing spiritual speeches of students of Ali Garh announced to distribute my assets among three colleges after my death and he proved in his practical life that he was lover of education and was a sincere and honest leader. The speakers stressed that students of 40 decade play vital role for freedom and this is your moral obligatory to get high education and to eradicate corruption from the country.