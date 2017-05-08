Rice growers receive training to boost yield

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The small rice farmers of district Sheikhupura have received training on soil health, water use efficiency and sustainable rice cultivation standards to increase per acre yield of the crop. More than 180 marginalized rice producing farmers of the area were sensitized in the training organized by Rice Partners in collaboration with MARS food and Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation. The trainers said that rice production in Pakistan is becoming unsustainable due to looming water crisis, shortage of labor, and environmental foot print on agro ecological system. “It is instrumental for improving livelihood of marginalized rice growing farmers to learn activities for improving their skills on water saving practices to ensure sustainable rice cultivation”, the trainers remarked. Chief Operating officer of Rice Partners, Muhammad Ali Tariq highlighted the role of Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP)’s standards on sustainable rice cultivation. He focused the socially disadvantage rice growers to excel on water productivity and sustainable production of rice as per SRP standard. Project Manager, Zafar Iqbal highlighted that Pakistan was basically an agricultural country, and this sector could serve as shortest route for achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as reduction in poverty, zero hunger and action on climate.