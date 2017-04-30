Rice exporters to explore emerging international markets

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In a highly competitive international market, rice exporters are now focusing on untapped regions for the exports. As a step forward, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has appointed Eventage Pakistan as there strategic partner for international trade promotion. An MoU was signed between Mr. Mahmood Baqi Moulvi – Chairman REAP and Mr. Dawar Khan – CEO Eventage Pakistan. The aim of this partnership is to facilitate rice exporters to explore new and emerging markets by participating at important international trade exhibitions. During the signing ceremony Mahmood Baqi Moulvi stated that: “This partnership will assist REAP members in expanding their businesses in diversified markets which will benefit the Rice industry as a whole. Rice exporters will be supported by government subsidy and also international trade groups to gain maximum proceeds in foreign trade earnings from markets like Russia, Africa, Turkey, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Africa etc.”