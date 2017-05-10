Rice exporters delegation eyeing big deals in KSA

Observer Report

Jeddah

A 14-member joint delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PSJCCI), headed by Shah Jan Malik, Vice Chairman REAP visiting Saudi Arabia from 11-19 May, 2017, as part of trade promotion activities to increase export of rice to the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

According to the Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah, Shehryar Akbar Khan Consul General of Pakistan has appreciated the initiative taken by the rice exporters of Pakistan, and hoped that these efforts would support our efforts to increase the exports of rice to the Kingdom.

He shared that the consulate is making an extensive programme for the delegation which includes meetings with Makkah and Jeddah chambers, Business to Business Networking Session and meetings/visits to the leading supermarkets and hypermarkets of the Western Region.

The President of Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Mehmood said Saudi Arabia imports over USD 1 billion worth of rice every year making great opportunity for REAP to further increase the export of rice.

He said the joint chamber of both the countries is playing a very vital role in promoting trade in all the sectors between the two brotherly countries.

Vice Chairman Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), Sheikh Mahzen Batterjie has welcomed the visit of the delegation and said such bilateral visits are necessary to increase the bilateral trade, commerce and investment between both the countries.

Members of the delegation are very confident that they will meet their objective and the visit will be fruitful. They are hopeful that there is tremendous scope for the export of Pakistani Basmati rice to Saudi Arabia, because of its supreme quality, unique aroma and taste.