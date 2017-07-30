Rhythm of life

Social injustice, lawlessness, hyperinflation, adulteration, organised crimes, corruption, rampant theft of the State resources and such like other socio-economic problems have divested life of its rhythm in Pakistani society.

The entire social landscape appears to be and arid wasteland but who cares where even justice, which is lifeline of society, is not inexpensive and expeditious .

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Related