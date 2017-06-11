RHWG working group meeting held

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

An important meeting of the Reproductive Health Working Group (RHWG) was held at the Rahnuma Family Planning Association of Pakistan (FPAP) head office here the other day. Regional Director FPAP Khyber Pukhtunkhwa region Gohar Zaman Khan gave detailed briefing about the working of the FPAP in KP and apprised the participants about the activities being undertaken as well as various projects of the Association in Peshawar as well as other cities of the province.

The Working Group that comprised Doctors, high officials of the Health Directorate besides representatives from various NGOs working in the field and the Media, threadbare discussed a host of matters and gave its valuable inputs for the future projects and effectively carrying out activities in various parts of the province.