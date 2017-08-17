Rex system mandatory for export to EU countries

Lahore

The Registered Exporter System (the REX System) is the system of Certificate of Origin of Goods that applies to the Generalized System of Preference (GSP) of the European Union and observance of the same is mandatory for all exporters to the European Union Countries.

Mr Kamal Shahryar, Consultant TDAP stated while addressing a seminar on REX held today at the conference room of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Associations (North Zone). The seminar was organized under the auspices of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Lahore.

Mr. Kamal further stated that this system is based on the principle of self certification by economic operators who by themselves will be able to make out “Statements of Origin”. To be eligible to make out the Statement of Origin, an economic operator will have to be registered into the EU data base by TDAP, Mr Kamal added that the REX System will progressively and completely replace the current System of Origin Certification based on Certificates of Origin issued by TDAP

Earlier, in his welcome address, Director General TDAP Lahore Mr Riaz Ahmed said that TDAP is endeavoring to support all the business stakeholders in updating their knowledge regarding the latest export criterion to be adopted by the business community to streamline their businesses as per the global trade environment.

He also assured the participants of TDAP’s assistance and guidance towards improving their businesses. It is worth mentioning here that this system will cover all of Pakistan’s exports to the EU countries. It is also notable that Pakistan is required to switch completely to the REX system by the end of 2017.—PR